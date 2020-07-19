All apartments in Los Angeles
7729 Royer Ave,
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

7729 Royer Ave,

7729 Royer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7729 Royer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
3BR 2BA House - 3 bedrooms , 2 baths, one story home with large private back yard, central A/C & Heat, ceiling fans, living room with fireplace, an attached 2 car garage.

(RLNE4895005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7729 Royer Ave, have any available units?
7729 Royer Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7729 Royer Ave, have?
Some of 7729 Royer Ave,'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7729 Royer Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
7729 Royer Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7729 Royer Ave, pet-friendly?
Yes, 7729 Royer Ave, is pet friendly.
Does 7729 Royer Ave, offer parking?
Yes, 7729 Royer Ave, offers parking.
Does 7729 Royer Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7729 Royer Ave, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7729 Royer Ave, have a pool?
No, 7729 Royer Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 7729 Royer Ave, have accessible units?
No, 7729 Royer Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 7729 Royer Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 7729 Royer Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.
