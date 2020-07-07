All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

7711 Woodhall Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
ENTERTAINERS DELIGHT! 3+2 POOL & SPA + Outdoor Kitchen/BBQ Area AND Detached office/studio! Cul-de-sac! Fully fenced w/electronic gates on walkway & driveway, 4 cameras & DVR included. LARGE LOT! Santa Susana mountain view from deck; Open concept great room to kitchen & dining room w/eating bar for 4; Fireplace in living room area; Porcelain tile & bamboo floors throughout interior; recessed halogen low voltage lighting throughout; Private patio off master bedroom; Crown Molding throughout; kitchen w/solid hickory cabinets and granite counters & Kitchen Aid appliances; Master w/walk-in-closet & built-in's; Remodeled bath w/granite, slate shower & glass block; Outdoor kitchen includes top of the line Grand Turbo BBQ, infrared high temp side cooker, double burner WOK & u-line fridge. Award Winning Pomelo Elementary (El Camino school district) Pomelo, Hale, El Camino

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 Woodhall Avenue have any available units?
7711 Woodhall Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7711 Woodhall Avenue have?
Some of 7711 Woodhall Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 Woodhall Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7711 Woodhall Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 Woodhall Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7711 Woodhall Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7711 Woodhall Avenue offer parking?
No, 7711 Woodhall Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7711 Woodhall Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7711 Woodhall Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 Woodhall Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7711 Woodhall Avenue has a pool.
Does 7711 Woodhall Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7711 Woodhall Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 Woodhall Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7711 Woodhall Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

