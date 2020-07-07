7711 Woodhall Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

ENTERTAINERS DELIGHT! 3+2 POOL & SPA + Outdoor Kitchen/BBQ Area AND Detached office/studio! Cul-de-sac! Fully fenced w/electronic gates on walkway & driveway, 4 cameras & DVR included. LARGE LOT! Santa Susana mountain view from deck; Open concept great room to kitchen & dining room w/eating bar for 4; Fireplace in living room area; Porcelain tile & bamboo floors throughout interior; recessed halogen low voltage lighting throughout; Private patio off master bedroom; Crown Molding throughout; kitchen w/solid hickory cabinets and granite counters & Kitchen Aid appliances; Master w/walk-in-closet & built-in's; Remodeled bath w/granite, slate shower & glass block; Outdoor kitchen includes top of the line Grand Turbo BBQ, infrared high temp side cooker, double burner WOK & u-line fridge. Award Winning Pomelo Elementary (El Camino school district) Pomelo, Hale, El Camino