770 AMALFI Drive

This brand new Michael Lee-designed modern architectural sits on a flat 15,871 S.F. lot on Amalfi Drive in the coveted Riviera section of Pacific Palisades. Featuring a floating roof and striking walls of stone, glass and Perla Blanca shell stone, the 6-bedroom home defines its own class of coastal contemporary innovation. The gourmet kitchen joins the great room and breakfast room, flowing seamlessly unto the exterior via floor-to-ceiling glass doors. The backyard, a blissful outdoor sanctuary, features a grassy lawn, pool, sundeck, entertaining patio, firepit and BBQ kitchen. A floating staircase leads to the sunlit upper level where the sleek master suite offers peek-a-boo ocean views, a balcony and spa-like bath retreat, while the lower level is host to a bar, gym/yoga studio, theater and climate-controlled wine cellar. Structurally grand yet atmospherically intimate, this new estate provides the ultimate canvas for illuminated California living.