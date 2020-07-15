All apartments in Los Angeles
770 AMALFI Drive

770 Amalfi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

770 Amalfi Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
yoga
This brand new Michael Lee-designed modern architectural sits on a flat 15,871 S.F. lot on Amalfi Drive in the coveted Riviera section of Pacific Palisades. Featuring a floating roof and striking walls of stone, glass and Perla Blanca shell stone, the 6-bedroom home defines its own class of coastal contemporary innovation. The gourmet kitchen joins the great room and breakfast room, flowing seamlessly unto the exterior via floor-to-ceiling glass doors. The backyard, a blissful outdoor sanctuary, features a grassy lawn, pool, sundeck, entertaining patio, firepit and BBQ kitchen. A floating staircase leads to the sunlit upper level where the sleek master suite offers peek-a-boo ocean views, a balcony and spa-like bath retreat, while the lower level is host to a bar, gym/yoga studio, theater and climate-controlled wine cellar. Structurally grand yet atmospherically intimate, this new estate provides the ultimate canvas for illuminated California living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 AMALFI Drive have any available units?
770 AMALFI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 770 AMALFI Drive have?
Some of 770 AMALFI Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 AMALFI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
770 AMALFI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 AMALFI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 770 AMALFI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 770 AMALFI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 770 AMALFI Drive offers parking.
Does 770 AMALFI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 AMALFI Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 AMALFI Drive have a pool?
Yes, 770 AMALFI Drive has a pool.
Does 770 AMALFI Drive have accessible units?
No, 770 AMALFI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 770 AMALFI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 AMALFI Drive has units with dishwashers.
