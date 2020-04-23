All apartments in Los Angeles
7665 Fountain Avenue

7665 Fountain Avenue · (310) 905-8845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7665 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
guest parking
Bright two-level 1BR, with 2 Baths! #7: $2050 (1 Parking) +$3.61 SCEP=$2053.61. (2nd Parking if available extra $50)

Bright Apartment, light and bright with lots of windows. 2 levels, spacious w/ high ceilings, wood-style flooring up and down, carpeted stairs, 1 3/4 baths, 2 mirrored closets, Central A/C. Upgrades Include: faux granite kitchen counters and new stairs carpet.

These Apt's Go Fast! EGL is located in West LA. Reserve yours by applying online at EGL Properties. Viewing this Apartment: Next Open House: will be scheduled soon, please email your availability for the coming week!

In Great Spaulding Square Single-Family neighborhood! City of Los Angeles/West Hollywood adjacent. Intercom Access Building with Gated Parking Garage (parking $50 extra per space).

Spaulding is Restricted/Permit Parking: Available Thru City of LA for Preferential & Guest Parking. Fountain Avenue is not Restricted/Preferential. Central courtyard and patio area. 2 Level Townhouse with large bedroom upstairs. Additional Bathroom with shower or use as Guest Bath! (1 3/4 Baths!) Extra Large Windows! Wood Style Floors! High Ceilings in Living Room and Bedroom! Adding Lots of light and Lots of windows with those High Ceilings! Mirrored Closets in bedroom. Bringing Lots of closet space! Open Floor Plan Kitchen and Dining Area! Great for Entertaining! Balconies! (some units). Gas stove, Dishwasher and Stainless Double Steel Sink, Central Heat and Air, bike racks in garage. Laundry room on-site..

- One Year Lease
- Security Deposit = 1 Month's Rent
- Pet Policy: Cat Ok, No dogs
- Renter's Insurance Required prior to Move-In
- No Painting of Apartments - No Smoking policy
- Renter's Insurance: Yes
- Applications can be filled out ONLINE!!
- We run our own credit checks. No hassle getting money orders!!! Can be paid with Visa/Mastercard!! At EGL Properties website.

Photos are of similar apartment. Please email us for showings and updated information and Availability. Great Western Hollywood Location! It's on the Los Angeles side of the street in West Hollywood adjacent.

For further information or to arrange a showing please contact Jonathan Benyamin at 310-654-7681 - or email jbenyamin@eglproperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7665 Fountain Avenue have any available units?
7665 Fountain Avenue has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7665 Fountain Avenue have?
Some of 7665 Fountain Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7665 Fountain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7665 Fountain Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7665 Fountain Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7665 Fountain Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7665 Fountain Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7665 Fountain Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7665 Fountain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7665 Fountain Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7665 Fountain Avenue have a pool?
No, 7665 Fountain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7665 Fountain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7665 Fountain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7665 Fountain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7665 Fountain Avenue has units with dishwashers.
