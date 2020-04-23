7665 Fountain Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bike storage garage guest parking

Bright two-level 1BR, with 2 Baths! #7: $2050 (1 Parking) +$3.61 SCEP=$2053.61. (2nd Parking if available extra $50)



Bright Apartment, light and bright with lots of windows. 2 levels, spacious w/ high ceilings, wood-style flooring up and down, carpeted stairs, 1 3/4 baths, 2 mirrored closets, Central A/C. Upgrades Include: faux granite kitchen counters and new stairs carpet.



These Apt's Go Fast! EGL is located in West LA. Reserve yours by applying online at EGL Properties. Viewing this Apartment: Next Open House: will be scheduled soon, please email your availability for the coming week!



In Great Spaulding Square Single-Family neighborhood! City of Los Angeles/West Hollywood adjacent. Intercom Access Building with Gated Parking Garage (parking $50 extra per space).



Spaulding is Restricted/Permit Parking: Available Thru City of LA for Preferential & Guest Parking. Fountain Avenue is not Restricted/Preferential. Central courtyard and patio area. 2 Level Townhouse with large bedroom upstairs. Additional Bathroom with shower or use as Guest Bath! (1 3/4 Baths!) Extra Large Windows! Wood Style Floors! High Ceilings in Living Room and Bedroom! Adding Lots of light and Lots of windows with those High Ceilings! Mirrored Closets in bedroom. Bringing Lots of closet space! Open Floor Plan Kitchen and Dining Area! Great for Entertaining! Balconies! (some units). Gas stove, Dishwasher and Stainless Double Steel Sink, Central Heat and Air, bike racks in garage. Laundry room on-site..



- One Year Lease

- Security Deposit = 1 Month's Rent

- Pet Policy: Cat Ok, No dogs

- Renter's Insurance Required prior to Move-In

- No Painting of Apartments - No Smoking policy

- Renter's Insurance: Yes

- Applications can be filled out ONLINE!!

- We run our own credit checks. No hassle getting money orders!!! Can be paid with Visa/Mastercard!! At EGL Properties website.



Photos are of similar apartment. Please email us for showings and updated information and Availability. Great Western Hollywood Location! It's on the Los Angeles side of the street in West Hollywood adjacent.



For further information or to arrange a showing please contact Jonathan Benyamin at 310-654-7681 - or email jbenyamin@eglproperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.