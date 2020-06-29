All apartments in Los Angeles
7653-7655 Melrose Ave.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

7653-7655 Melrose Ave

7653 Melrose Ave · (877) 243-1448
Location

7653 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $5500 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PRIME Retail Spaces For Lease - Property Id: 197335

Inline and corner 1,600 square foot spaces available now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197335
Property Id 197335

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5815235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7653-7655 Melrose Ave have any available units?
7653-7655 Melrose Ave has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7653-7655 Melrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7653-7655 Melrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7653-7655 Melrose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7653-7655 Melrose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7653-7655 Melrose Ave offer parking?
No, 7653-7655 Melrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7653-7655 Melrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7653-7655 Melrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7653-7655 Melrose Ave have a pool?
No, 7653-7655 Melrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7653-7655 Melrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 7653-7655 Melrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7653-7655 Melrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7653-7655 Melrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7653-7655 Melrose Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7653-7655 Melrose Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

