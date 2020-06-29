Sign Up
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM
7653-7655 Melrose Ave
7653 Melrose Ave
(877) 243-1448
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
7653 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $5500 · Avail. now
$5,500
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PRIME Retail Spaces For Lease - Property Id: 197335
Inline and corner 1,600 square foot spaces available now.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197335
Property Id 197335
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5815235)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 7653-7655 Melrose Ave have any available units?
7653-7655 Melrose Ave has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7653-7655 Melrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7653-7655 Melrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7653-7655 Melrose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7653-7655 Melrose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7653-7655 Melrose Ave offer parking?
No, 7653-7655 Melrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7653-7655 Melrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7653-7655 Melrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7653-7655 Melrose Ave have a pool?
No, 7653-7655 Melrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7653-7655 Melrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 7653-7655 Melrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7653-7655 Melrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7653-7655 Melrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7653-7655 Melrose Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7653-7655 Melrose Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
