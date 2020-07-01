All apartments in Los Angeles
7651 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
7651 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

7651 Laurel Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7651 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Enjoy luxury living in N. Hollywood close to many community parks, shops and restaurants including; Costco, Kohl's, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Ralph's and Target. Enjoy easy access to freeways, 101, 170 and 5. This new building features spacious apartment living with washer and dryer hook ups, granite counters in kitchen and baths, two tone paint, and spacious closet. Garage is communal under the building.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

