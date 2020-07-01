7651 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Enjoy luxury living in N. Hollywood close to many community parks, shops and restaurants including; Costco, Kohl's, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Ralph's and Target. Enjoy easy access to freeways, 101, 170 and 5. This new building features spacious apartment living with washer and dryer hook ups, granite counters in kitchen and baths, two tone paint, and spacious closet. Garage is communal under the building.



No Pets Allowed



