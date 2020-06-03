Rent Calculator
7634 Lindley Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:19 AM
7634 Lindley Ave
7634 Lindley Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7634 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Very large bedrooms . Nice living room , family room. Beautiful backyard with lots of fruit trees. Close to shopping malls and resturants.
(RLNE5621496)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7634 Lindley Ave have any available units?
7634 Lindley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7634 Lindley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7634 Lindley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7634 Lindley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7634 Lindley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7634 Lindley Ave offer parking?
No, 7634 Lindley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7634 Lindley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7634 Lindley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7634 Lindley Ave have a pool?
No, 7634 Lindley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7634 Lindley Ave have accessible units?
No, 7634 Lindley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7634 Lindley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7634 Lindley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7634 Lindley Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7634 Lindley Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
