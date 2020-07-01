Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7620 Oakdale avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7620 Oakdale avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7620 Oakdale avenue
7620 Oakdale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7620 Oakdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
Backyard house, new construction. - Property Id: 239458
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239458
Property Id 239458
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5622947)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7620 Oakdale avenue have any available units?
7620 Oakdale avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7620 Oakdale avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7620 Oakdale avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7620 Oakdale avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7620 Oakdale avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7620 Oakdale avenue offer parking?
No, 7620 Oakdale avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7620 Oakdale avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7620 Oakdale avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7620 Oakdale avenue have a pool?
No, 7620 Oakdale avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7620 Oakdale avenue have accessible units?
No, 7620 Oakdale avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7620 Oakdale avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7620 Oakdale avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7620 Oakdale avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7620 Oakdale avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College