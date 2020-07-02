All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7616 Hollywood Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7616 Hollywood Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7616 Hollywood Boulevard

7616 W Hollywood Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7616 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
The unit includes hardwood floors, custom paint,and lots of closets.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23154

(RLNE4566726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7616 Hollywood Boulevard have any available units?
7616 Hollywood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7616 Hollywood Boulevard have?
Some of 7616 Hollywood Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7616 Hollywood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7616 Hollywood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 Hollywood Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7616 Hollywood Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7616 Hollywood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7616 Hollywood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7616 Hollywood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7616 Hollywood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 Hollywood Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7616 Hollywood Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7616 Hollywood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7616 Hollywood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 Hollywood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7616 Hollywood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College