Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7616 Hollywood Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7616 Hollywood Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7616 Hollywood Boulevard
7616 W Hollywood Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7616 W Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
The unit includes hardwood floors, custom paint,and lots of closets.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23154
(RLNE4566726)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7616 Hollywood Boulevard have any available units?
7616 Hollywood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7616 Hollywood Boulevard have?
Some of 7616 Hollywood Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7616 Hollywood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7616 Hollywood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 Hollywood Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 7616 Hollywood Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 7616 Hollywood Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7616 Hollywood Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7616 Hollywood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7616 Hollywood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 Hollywood Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 7616 Hollywood Boulevard has a pool.
Does 7616 Hollywood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7616 Hollywood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 Hollywood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7616 Hollywood Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College