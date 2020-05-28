7613 MACHREA Street

Amenities

This centrally located 3BR/1BA gem is completely remodeled with the latest designer features. A single family home with a spacious family room, master suite, 2 nicely-sized bedrooms, modern kitchen, and large front yard. This house also features a nicely sized backyard/deck, detached garage, sturdy new roof, gated driveway, and central AC/Heat. Other recent upgrades include new appliances, fresh wood/tile flooring, recessed lighting, sleek windows and enhanced bathroom. Nestled away in a quiet and secure neighborhood, yet conveniently close to Foothill Blvd and 210 freeway, this unique property is both accessible and private! Not to mention that it is ideally situated near parks, schools, super markets, and retail shops! This estate contains all of the necessary facilities for modern life and boasts ideal features for happy family life. Prime location and great potential for personalization make this beautiful home the perfect foundation for any family.