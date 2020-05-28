All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7613 MACHREA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7613 MACHREA Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

7613 MACHREA Street

7613 Machrea Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7613 Machrea Street, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This centrally located 3BR/1BA gem is completely remodeled with the latest designer features. A single family home with a spacious family room, master suite, 2 nicely-sized bedrooms, modern kitchen, and large front yard. This house also features a nicely sized backyard/deck, detached garage, sturdy new roof, gated driveway, and central AC/Heat. Other recent upgrades include new appliances, fresh wood/tile flooring, recessed lighting, sleek windows and enhanced bathroom. Nestled away in a quiet and secure neighborhood, yet conveniently close to Foothill Blvd and 210 freeway, this unique property is both accessible and private! Not to mention that it is ideally situated near parks, schools, super markets, and retail shops! This estate contains all of the necessary facilities for modern life and boasts ideal features for happy family life. Prime location and great potential for personalization make this beautiful home the perfect foundation for any family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7613 MACHREA Street have any available units?
7613 MACHREA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7613 MACHREA Street have?
Some of 7613 MACHREA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7613 MACHREA Street currently offering any rent specials?
7613 MACHREA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7613 MACHREA Street pet-friendly?
No, 7613 MACHREA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7613 MACHREA Street offer parking?
Yes, 7613 MACHREA Street offers parking.
Does 7613 MACHREA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7613 MACHREA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7613 MACHREA Street have a pool?
No, 7613 MACHREA Street does not have a pool.
Does 7613 MACHREA Street have accessible units?
No, 7613 MACHREA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7613 MACHREA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7613 MACHREA Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College