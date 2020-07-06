All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:12 AM

753 E 94th St

753 East 94th Street · No Longer Available
Location

753 East 94th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90002
Congress Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
New construction back house two bedroom, nice size closets , granite countertops and brand new stainless steel stove . Washer and dryer HOOK UP. AC unit. House has a private backyard with one drive way parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 753 E 94th St have any available units?
753 E 94th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 753 E 94th St have?
Some of 753 E 94th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 753 E 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
753 E 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 753 E 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 753 E 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 753 E 94th St offer parking?
Yes, 753 E 94th St offers parking.
Does 753 E 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 753 E 94th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 753 E 94th St have a pool?
No, 753 E 94th St does not have a pool.
Does 753 E 94th St have accessible units?
No, 753 E 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 753 E 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 753 E 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.

