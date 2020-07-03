All apartments in Los Angeles
7523 Milwood Avenue

7523 Milwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7523 Milwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Welcome home to this brand new construction 2 bed 1 bath backhouse located on a tranquil street in Canoga Park. Come enjoy this modern house with all new appliances. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows drenching rooms with light. New kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new appliances include dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, private entrance fenced off from front house for complete privacy. Street parking only. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours! $2400 with all utilities included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 Milwood Avenue have any available units?
7523 Milwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7523 Milwood Avenue have?
Some of 7523 Milwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 Milwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7523 Milwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 Milwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7523 Milwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7523 Milwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 7523 Milwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7523 Milwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7523 Milwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 Milwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 7523 Milwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7523 Milwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7523 Milwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 Milwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7523 Milwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

