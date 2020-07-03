7523 Milwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Welcome home to this brand new construction 2 bed 1 bath backhouse located on a tranquil street in Canoga Park. Come enjoy this modern house with all new appliances. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows drenching rooms with light. New kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new appliances include dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and washer and dryer. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, private entrance fenced off from front house for complete privacy. Street parking only. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours! $2400 with all utilities included.