7518 Sale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307 West Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Awesome property in West Hills renovated a year ago ready for new tenant, the home has 4 bedrooms, 3 Bath very nice patio in the backyard great residential area of West Hills very well located close to shopping and transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7518 Sale Avenue have any available units?
