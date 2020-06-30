7500 Denrock Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Available 05/31/20 Playa Vista - Property Id: 234853



great neighborhood! 2 story 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroomsplus 2 extra dens. 2 car garage and a big deck. excellent location close to Loyola College and LAX. must see!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234853

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5610473)