Los Angeles, CA
7500 Denrock Ave
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

7500 Denrock Ave

7500 Denrock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7500 Denrock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 05/31/20 Playa Vista - Property Id: 234853

great neighborhood! 2 story 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroomsplus 2 extra dens. 2 car garage and a big deck. excellent location close to Loyola College and LAX. must see!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234853
Property Id 234853

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5610473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7500 Denrock Ave have any available units?
7500 Denrock Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7500 Denrock Ave have?
Some of 7500 Denrock Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7500 Denrock Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7500 Denrock Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7500 Denrock Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7500 Denrock Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7500 Denrock Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7500 Denrock Ave offers parking.
Does 7500 Denrock Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7500 Denrock Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7500 Denrock Ave have a pool?
No, 7500 Denrock Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7500 Denrock Ave have accessible units?
No, 7500 Denrock Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7500 Denrock Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7500 Denrock Ave has units with dishwashers.

