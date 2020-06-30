7500 Denrock Ave

7500 Denrock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 05/31/20 Playa Vista - Property Id: 234853
great neighborhood! 2 story 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroomsplus 2 extra dens. 2 car garage and a big deck. excellent location close to Loyola College and LAX. must see!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/234853 Property Id 234853
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5610473)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
