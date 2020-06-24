Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
Los Angeles, CA
750 North ST ANDREWS Place
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
750 North ST ANDREWS Place
750 North Saint Andrew's Place
No Longer Available
Location
750 North Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 750 North ST ANDREWS Place have any available units?
750 North ST ANDREWS Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 750 North ST ANDREWS Place have?
Some of 750 North ST ANDREWS Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 750 North ST ANDREWS Place currently offering any rent specials?
750 North ST ANDREWS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 North ST ANDREWS Place pet-friendly?
No, 750 North ST ANDREWS Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 750 North ST ANDREWS Place offer parking?
Yes, 750 North ST ANDREWS Place offers parking.
Does 750 North ST ANDREWS Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 North ST ANDREWS Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 North ST ANDREWS Place have a pool?
No, 750 North ST ANDREWS Place does not have a pool.
Does 750 North ST ANDREWS Place have accessible units?
No, 750 North ST ANDREWS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 750 North ST ANDREWS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 North ST ANDREWS Place has units with dishwashers.
