Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

750 North ST ANDREWS Place

750 North Saint Andrew's Place · No Longer Available
Location

750 North Saint Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 North ST ANDREWS Place have any available units?
750 North ST ANDREWS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 North ST ANDREWS Place have?
Some of 750 North ST ANDREWS Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 North ST ANDREWS Place currently offering any rent specials?
750 North ST ANDREWS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 North ST ANDREWS Place pet-friendly?
No, 750 North ST ANDREWS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 750 North ST ANDREWS Place offer parking?
Yes, 750 North ST ANDREWS Place offers parking.
Does 750 North ST ANDREWS Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 North ST ANDREWS Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 North ST ANDREWS Place have a pool?
No, 750 North ST ANDREWS Place does not have a pool.
Does 750 North ST ANDREWS Place have accessible units?
No, 750 North ST ANDREWS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 750 North ST ANDREWS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 North ST ANDREWS Place has units with dishwashers.
