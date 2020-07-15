750 North KINGS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub

Newly renovated with designer finishes, this bright top floor unit faces West. This home features an open kitchen and brand new stainless steel appliances and new engineered hardwood floors through out. A gas fireplace in the living room keeps the space warm during the winter months. Large windows overlooking Kings Road and the hills! The bedroom and living room both open to the patio...a perfect place to start and end your day! There's a walk-in closet in the bedroom and the bathroom features dual side by side sinks and a bathtub with shower. The building hosts a gym and spa plus a stunning rooftop with a BBQ to enjoy the views of the Hollywood Hills and City! There is plenty of guest parking in a gated garage. The laundry room is next to the unit!