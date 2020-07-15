All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

750 North KINGS Road

750 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

750 North Kings Road, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Newly renovated with designer finishes, this bright top floor unit faces West. This home features an open kitchen and brand new stainless steel appliances and new engineered hardwood floors through out. A gas fireplace in the living room keeps the space warm during the winter months. Large windows overlooking Kings Road and the hills! The bedroom and living room both open to the patio...a perfect place to start and end your day! There's a walk-in closet in the bedroom and the bathroom features dual side by side sinks and a bathtub with shower. The building hosts a gym and spa plus a stunning rooftop with a BBQ to enjoy the views of the Hollywood Hills and City! There is plenty of guest parking in a gated garage. The laundry room is next to the unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 North KINGS Road have any available units?
750 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 750 North KINGS Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
750 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 750 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 750 North KINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 750 North KINGS Road offers parking.
Does 750 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 North KINGS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 North KINGS Road have a pool?
No, 750 North KINGS Road does not have a pool.
Does 750 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 750 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 750 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 North KINGS Road has units with dishwashers.
