All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
748 E 77th St
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:15 AM
1 of 1
748 E 77th St
748 East 77th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
748 East 77th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90001
CANNDU
Amenities
w/d hookup
new construction
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
new construction
Very nice, newly constructed 1BD 1BA unit...Section 8. Central air & heat and washer/dryer hookup in unit. 1 parking spot available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 748 E 77th St have any available units?
748 E 77th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 748 E 77th St have?
Some of 748 E 77th St's amenities include w/d hookup, new construction, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 748 E 77th St currently offering any rent specials?
748 E 77th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 E 77th St pet-friendly?
No, 748 E 77th St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 748 E 77th St offer parking?
Yes, 748 E 77th St offers parking.
Does 748 E 77th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 E 77th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 E 77th St have a pool?
No, 748 E 77th St does not have a pool.
Does 748 E 77th St have accessible units?
No, 748 E 77th St does not have accessible units.
Does 748 E 77th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 748 E 77th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
