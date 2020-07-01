747 S New Hampshire Ave 24

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access rent controlled

New Hampshire Place - Property Id: 161997



Beautiful Large Open Layout Studio. This apartment is gorgeous! Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom BackSplash, Flooring, Lighting, A/C, Balcony

Parking is Street

Local Parking Lots available $100 to $150 monthly

Deposit 1 Month based on approved credit.

Rent Control

Tenants pay Electric, Cable and Internet



Contact: Ernest

323-639-3006 for appts.

admin@weleasecali.com

Virtual Tours:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2-N_5OHEgL/

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161997

Property Id 161997



