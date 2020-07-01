747 S New Hampshire Ave 24

Amenities
New Hampshire Place - Property Id: 161997
Beautiful Large Open Layout Studio. This apartment is gorgeous! Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom BackSplash, Flooring, Lighting, A/C, Balcony
Parking is Street
Local Parking Lots available $100 to $150 monthly
Deposit 1 Month based on approved credit.
Rent Control
Tenants pay Electric, Cable and Internet
Contact: Ernest
323-639-3006 for appts.
admin@weleasecali.com
Virtual Tours:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B2-N_5OHEgL/
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/161997
Property Id 161997
(RLNE5464198)