Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7463 FRANKLIN Avenue
Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7463 FRANKLIN Avenue
7463 Franklin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7463 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
7463 FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7463 FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7463 FRANKLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College