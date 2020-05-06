All apartments in Los Angeles
7462 Clinton Street
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:18 PM

7462 Clinton Street

7462 Clinton Street · No Longer Available
Location

7462 Clinton Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home that has been completely remodeled inside and out! Come take a look

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7462 Clinton Street have any available units?
7462 Clinton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7462 Clinton Street currently offering any rent specials?
7462 Clinton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7462 Clinton Street pet-friendly?
No, 7462 Clinton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7462 Clinton Street offer parking?
No, 7462 Clinton Street does not offer parking.
Does 7462 Clinton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7462 Clinton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7462 Clinton Street have a pool?
No, 7462 Clinton Street does not have a pool.
Does 7462 Clinton Street have accessible units?
No, 7462 Clinton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7462 Clinton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7462 Clinton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7462 Clinton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7462 Clinton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
