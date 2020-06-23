746 North LA JOLLA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderfully located West Hollywood unit just steps to top rated shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This unit just freshened up with newly renovated details that give a clean and comfortable feel. This updated property features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, airy living areas and the 1,200 sqft private rooftop deck makes for a sublime entertaining or recreational space, or to simply bask in the California Sun. The upper unit feature of the duplex gives a sense of privacy and relaxation while still being in the heart of the city, and ample parking on the property allows for a worry-free and relaxing stay. Option to lease fully furnished brand new designer furniture.