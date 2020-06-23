All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:10 AM

746 North LA JOLLA Avenue

746 North La Jolla Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

746 North La Jolla Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

Wonderfully located West Hollywood unit just steps to top rated shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This unit just freshened up with newly renovated details that give a clean and comfortable feel. This updated property features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, airy living areas and the 1,200 sqft private rooftop deck makes for a sublime entertaining or recreational space, or to simply bask in the California Sun. The upper unit feature of the duplex gives a sense of privacy and relaxation while still being in the heart of the city, and ample parking on the property allows for a worry-free and relaxing stay. Option to lease fully furnished brand new designer furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue have any available units?
746 North LA JOLLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue have?
Some of 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
746 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue have a pool?
No, 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 746 North LA JOLLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
