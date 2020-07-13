All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 745 Mariposa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
745 Mariposa
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:18 AM

745 Mariposa

Open Now until 6pm
745 South Mariposa Avenue · (213) 568-4460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

745 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 745 Mariposa.

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 745 Mariposa: Where comfort and convenience await!! Conveniently located in Koreatown with close proximity to Downtown, West Hollywood and Silver Lake, this property has great public transit options so you are never far from doing what you love! Nearby you will find the trendy Line Hotel, delicious Korean BBQ at Honey Pig and eclectic shopping at the Korea Town Plaza. Experience the difference in apartment home living in these newly renovated apartments, and love where you live with Local by Laramar!

You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Local by Laramar provides. Our on-line resident portal allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our renovated apartments all have high quality finishes that are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, provided at a great value in the neighborhood you love. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles at 745 Mariposa!

Professionally Managed by Proper

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 745 Mariposa have any available units?
745 Mariposa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Mariposa have?
Some of 745 Mariposa's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Mariposa currently offering any rent specials?
745 Mariposa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Mariposa pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 Mariposa is pet friendly.
Does 745 Mariposa offer parking?
No, 745 Mariposa does not offer parking.
Does 745 Mariposa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Mariposa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Mariposa have a pool?
No, 745 Mariposa does not have a pool.
Does 745 Mariposa have accessible units?
No, 745 Mariposa does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Mariposa have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Mariposa does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 745 Mariposa?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity