Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to 745 Mariposa: Where comfort and convenience await!! Conveniently located in Koreatown with close proximity to Downtown, West Hollywood and Silver Lake, this property has great public transit options so you are never far from doing what you love! Nearby you will find the trendy Line Hotel, delicious Korean BBQ at Honey Pig and eclectic shopping at the Korea Town Plaza. Experience the difference in apartment home living in these newly renovated apartments, and love where you live with Local by Laramar!



You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Local by Laramar provides. Our on-line resident portal allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our renovated apartments all have high quality finishes that are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, provided at a great value in the neighborhood you love. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles at 745 Mariposa!



Professionally Managed by Proper