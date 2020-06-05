All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

7445 Troost Ave

7445 Troost Avenue · (310) 877-9425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7445 Troost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $3700 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1432 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 Brand New Modern Townhouses! - Property Id: 299642

Brand New Modern Townhouses! Four Bedrooms all with stylish, top quality finishes, kitchen comes with high end Stainless Steel Appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, gas oven, microwave, and washer/dryers.

Comes with 2 parking spaces!

Grand Opening August 1, 2020!
Pre Leasing Available Now

-Fridge
-Dishwasher
-Stove
-Microwave
-Washer
-Dryer
-Central Air Conditioning
-Central Heating

Call or email us today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299642
Property Id 299642

(RLNE5853258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7445 Troost Ave have any available units?
7445 Troost Ave has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7445 Troost Ave have?
Some of 7445 Troost Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7445 Troost Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7445 Troost Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7445 Troost Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7445 Troost Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7445 Troost Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7445 Troost Ave does offer parking.
Does 7445 Troost Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7445 Troost Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7445 Troost Ave have a pool?
No, 7445 Troost Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7445 Troost Ave have accessible units?
No, 7445 Troost Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7445 Troost Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7445 Troost Ave has units with dishwashers.
