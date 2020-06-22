All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7443 Troost Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7443 Troost Ave
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:08 PM

7443 Troost Ave

7443 Troost Avenue · (310) 877-9425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7443 Troost Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $3700 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/20 Brand New Modern Townhouses! - Property Id: 299660

Brand New Modern Townhouses! Four Bedrooms all with stylish, top quality finishes, kitchen comes with high end Stainless Steel Appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, gas oven, microwave, and washer/dryers.

Comes with 2 parking spaces!

Grand Opening August 1, 2020!
Pre Leasing Available Now

-Fridge
-Dishwasher
-Stove
-Microwave
-Washer
-Dryer
-Central Air Conditioning
-Central Heating

Call or email us today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299660
Property Id 299660

(RLNE5853863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7443 Troost Ave have any available units?
7443 Troost Ave has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7443 Troost Ave have?
Some of 7443 Troost Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7443 Troost Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7443 Troost Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7443 Troost Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7443 Troost Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7443 Troost Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7443 Troost Ave does offer parking.
Does 7443 Troost Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7443 Troost Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7443 Troost Ave have a pool?
No, 7443 Troost Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7443 Troost Ave have accessible units?
No, 7443 Troost Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7443 Troost Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7443 Troost Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7443 Troost Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity