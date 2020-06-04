Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7437 Shadyglade Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7437 Shadyglade Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:36 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7437 Shadyglade Avenue
7437 Shadyglade Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
7437 Shadyglade Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded two story Townhome featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, private attached garage, washer/dryer hookups, and private patio. Complex offers a community pool and tennis court..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7437 Shadyglade Avenue have any available units?
7437 Shadyglade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7437 Shadyglade Avenue have?
Some of 7437 Shadyglade Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7437 Shadyglade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7437 Shadyglade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7437 Shadyglade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7437 Shadyglade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7437 Shadyglade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7437 Shadyglade Avenue offers parking.
Does 7437 Shadyglade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7437 Shadyglade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7437 Shadyglade Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7437 Shadyglade Avenue has a pool.
Does 7437 Shadyglade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7437 Shadyglade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7437 Shadyglade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7437 Shadyglade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College