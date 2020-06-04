All apartments in Los Angeles
7437 Shadyglade Avenue
7437 Shadyglade Avenue

7437 Shadyglade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7437 Shadyglade Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded two story Townhome featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, private attached garage, washer/dryer hookups, and private patio. Complex offers a community pool and tennis court..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7437 Shadyglade Avenue have any available units?
7437 Shadyglade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7437 Shadyglade Avenue have?
Some of 7437 Shadyglade Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7437 Shadyglade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7437 Shadyglade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7437 Shadyglade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7437 Shadyglade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7437 Shadyglade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7437 Shadyglade Avenue offers parking.
Does 7437 Shadyglade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7437 Shadyglade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7437 Shadyglade Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7437 Shadyglade Avenue has a pool.
Does 7437 Shadyglade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7437 Shadyglade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7437 Shadyglade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7437 Shadyglade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

