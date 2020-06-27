Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 743 South HARVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
743 South HARVARD
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:31 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
743 South HARVARD
743 South Harvard Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
743 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Location! in Korea Town.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 743 South HARVARD have any available units?
743 South HARVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 743 South HARVARD currently offering any rent specials?
743 South HARVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 South HARVARD pet-friendly?
No, 743 South HARVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 743 South HARVARD offer parking?
No, 743 South HARVARD does not offer parking.
Does 743 South HARVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 South HARVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 South HARVARD have a pool?
No, 743 South HARVARD does not have a pool.
Does 743 South HARVARD have accessible units?
No, 743 South HARVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 743 South HARVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 South HARVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 743 South HARVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 743 South HARVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College