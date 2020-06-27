All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 743 South HARVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
743 South HARVARD
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:31 AM

743 South HARVARD

743 South Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

743 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Location! in Korea Town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 South HARVARD have any available units?
743 South HARVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 743 South HARVARD currently offering any rent specials?
743 South HARVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 South HARVARD pet-friendly?
No, 743 South HARVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 743 South HARVARD offer parking?
No, 743 South HARVARD does not offer parking.
Does 743 South HARVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 South HARVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 South HARVARD have a pool?
No, 743 South HARVARD does not have a pool.
Does 743 South HARVARD have accessible units?
No, 743 South HARVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 743 South HARVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 South HARVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 743 South HARVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 743 South HARVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College