742 North CHEROKEE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction parking pool fireplace sauna

New construction- Architectural home with sophisticated finishes in rapidly growing South Hollywood/Hancock Park Adjacent location. High ceilings and fleetwood sliding glass doors open up to a massive entertainers patio perfect for entertaining. Unique open floor plan with glass atrium and lots of balconies allow for an indoor/outdoor feel and natural lighting. Sparkling zero edge swimming pool and a large deck offer a luxurious setting for sunbathing and relaxation. Close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.