Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

742 North CHEROKEE Avenue

742 North Cherokee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

742 North Cherokee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
pool
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
sauna
New construction- Architectural home with sophisticated finishes in rapidly growing South Hollywood/Hancock Park Adjacent location. High ceilings and fleetwood sliding glass doors open up to a massive entertainers patio perfect for entertaining. Unique open floor plan with glass atrium and lots of balconies allow for an indoor/outdoor feel and natural lighting. Sparkling zero edge swimming pool and a large deck offer a luxurious setting for sunbathing and relaxation. Close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue have any available units?
742 North CHEROKEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue have?
Some of 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
742 North CHEROKEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue has a pool.
Does 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 North CHEROKEE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

