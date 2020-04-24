All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

7419 S Western Ave

7419 S Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7419 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
7419 S Western Ave - Property Id: 137418

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137418p
Property Id 137418

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5023247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7419 S Western Ave have any available units?
7419 S Western Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7419 S Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7419 S Western Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7419 S Western Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7419 S Western Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7419 S Western Ave offer parking?
No, 7419 S Western Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7419 S Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7419 S Western Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7419 S Western Ave have a pool?
No, 7419 S Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7419 S Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 7419 S Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7419 S Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7419 S Western Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7419 S Western Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7419 S Western Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
