Los Angeles, CA
7403 HAWTHORN Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7403 HAWTHORN Avenue

7403 W Hawthorn Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7403 W Hawthorn Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new charming bungalow house ,2 bedrooms ,2.5 bathrooms, fully furnished , located in the best area of Hollywood! Very private and beautiful backyard, walking distance to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the famous Runyon Canyon, 15 minutes to Beverly Hills, Downtown LA, 25 minutes to Santa Monica beach. Two master suites, 3 balconies, living room/dining with 2 TV's and surround sound in the entire house, 2 car parking, easy access to any location in Los Angeles . It also includes a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances. note ! it's the back house not the front house the address is 7403 1/2 Hawthorn ave by vista pl in the back of the main house in hawthorn , each house has his own yard and totally separated .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue have any available units?
7403 HAWTHORN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue have?
Some of 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7403 HAWTHORN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue offers parking.
Does 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue have a pool?
No, 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7403 HAWTHORN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
