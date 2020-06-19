All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
740 North ORLANDO Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

740 North ORLANDO Avenue

740 North Orlando Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

740 North Orlando Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pet Friendly!Just completed Designer renovation of large studio. Will consider most pets.Controlled access building.Brand new stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, fridge with ice maker, stove/oven, microwave. New large washer/dryer in the unit in its own room. New Caesar stone counters in kitchen w/ large Caesar stone island for dining. Wall sconces thru out. Wood like flooring thru out. Lots of storage incl. a walk in closet and another large closet with shelving. 1 car prking secured by electric gate. Wall air conditioning unit. Custom top down/bottom up blinds for privacy. Next to trendy Melrose restaurants/cafes incl Urth cafe. Located on tree lined street w only a few apartment bldgs on street. Mostly hi end single family homes on street ranging from $3 million to $10 million.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 North ORLANDO Avenue have any available units?
740 North ORLANDO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 North ORLANDO Avenue have?
Some of 740 North ORLANDO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 North ORLANDO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
740 North ORLANDO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 North ORLANDO Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 North ORLANDO Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 740 North ORLANDO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 740 North ORLANDO Avenue offers parking.
Does 740 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 740 North ORLANDO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 North ORLANDO Avenue have a pool?
No, 740 North ORLANDO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 740 North ORLANDO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 740 North ORLANDO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 740 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 740 North ORLANDO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
