740 North ORLANDO Avenue

Amenities
Pet Friendly!Just completed Designer renovation of large studio. Will consider most pets.Controlled access building.Brand new stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, fridge with ice maker, stove/oven, microwave. New large washer/dryer in the unit in its own room. New Caesar stone counters in kitchen w/ large Caesar stone island for dining. Wall sconces thru out. Wood like flooring thru out. Lots of storage incl. a walk in closet and another large closet with shelving. 1 car prking secured by electric gate. Wall air conditioning unit. Custom top down/bottom up blinds for privacy. Next to trendy Melrose restaurants/cafes incl Urth cafe. Located on tree lined street w only a few apartment bldgs on street. Mostly hi end single family homes on street ranging from $3 million to $10 million.