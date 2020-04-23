All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:03 PM

740 N Kings Road

740 North Kings Road · (818) 934-3558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

740 North Kings Road, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Location, location, location! This one bedroom, one bathroom condo is located in the heart of West Hollywood, close to Beverly Center, steps from Melrose Place, The Grove, and much more. This unit has great views and is close to the elevator and laundry room. Other amenities include fireplace, wall-mounted 52' TV included in rental, and an open floor plan. Also comes with one assigned parking space in the street level garage. Building amenities include rooftop BBQ, gym, spa, and sauna. HOA fees, water and gas utility are included in rental price. Come and enjoy a very attractive, urban city lifestyle. AVAILABLE FEBUARY 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 N Kings Road have any available units?
740 N Kings Road has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 N Kings Road have?
Some of 740 N Kings Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 N Kings Road currently offering any rent specials?
740 N Kings Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 N Kings Road pet-friendly?
No, 740 N Kings Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 740 N Kings Road offer parking?
Yes, 740 N Kings Road does offer parking.
Does 740 N Kings Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 N Kings Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 N Kings Road have a pool?
No, 740 N Kings Road does not have a pool.
Does 740 N Kings Road have accessible units?
No, 740 N Kings Road does not have accessible units.
Does 740 N Kings Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 N Kings Road does not have units with dishwashers.
