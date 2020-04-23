740 N Kings Road

Amenities

on-site laundry garage gym elevator hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

Location, location, location! This one bedroom, one bathroom condo is located in the heart of West Hollywood, close to Beverly Center, steps from Melrose Place, The Grove, and much more. This unit has great views and is close to the elevator and laundry room. Other amenities include fireplace, wall-mounted 52' TV included in rental, and an open floor plan. Also comes with one assigned parking space in the street level garage. Building amenities include rooftop BBQ, gym, spa, and sauna. HOA fees, water and gas utility are included in rental price. Come and enjoy a very attractive, urban city lifestyle. AVAILABLE FEBUARY 1, 2020.