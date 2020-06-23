All apartments in Los Angeles
7383 West Manchester Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7383 West Manchester Avenue

7383 West Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7383 West Manchester Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
garage
Adorable back house of a Duplex. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, super clean, new carpet. Large backyard, new grass coming soon. Shared 2 car garage. Great location and close to LAX, Playa Del Rey, and Culver City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7383 West Manchester Avenue have any available units?
7383 West Manchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7383 West Manchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7383 West Manchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7383 West Manchester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7383 West Manchester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7383 West Manchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7383 West Manchester Avenue offers parking.
Does 7383 West Manchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7383 West Manchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7383 West Manchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 7383 West Manchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7383 West Manchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7383 West Manchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7383 West Manchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7383 West Manchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7383 West Manchester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7383 West Manchester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
