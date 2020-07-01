738 S. New Hampshire - 301

Amenities
**$100.00 Gift Card will be awarded to NEW TENANTS to help with moving expenses (APPY NOW)**
All prospects will be required to wear a mask to enter the premises to view the available home. All prospects will need to adhere to Social Distancing Measures during the showing time above. A Management Representative will be present to assist all prospects with safe showing process. **
OPEN HOUSE !!!
Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM.
WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm
PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.
FULLY REMODELED 1 Bed 1 Bath APT (private bath & shower) - Special $1,495, 1 year Special (Regular $1595), $50 App Fee Waived, Special Ends soon - MUST BRING ID, SOLID PROOF OF INCOME, BANK STATEMENTS, GOOD CREDIT
Section 8 accepted.
Please only call between 9AM and 5 PM to ensure we can respond promptly
Studio Apartment for Rent. Next to LA Live and Staples Center...
Hardwood Floor
Security Door
On site manager
Private Bathroom
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bZDAwt3tC8S
Located West Vermont and North West 8th street. This complex is located in the Mid-Wilshire district with easy access to the 101, 110 and 10 freeways. Find everything you desire within walking distance. Also within walking distance to Wilshire/Vermont Metro-rail stop. There are a multitude of small shops and restaurants nearby as well.
RECENTLY RENOVATED & FULLY REMODELED VERY LARGE SINGLE APT WITH KITCHEN & FULL BATH - Special $1495.00
**Section 8 Vouchers Accepted**
**Currently offering Leasing Special Discounted Rental Rate of $1495.00 from $1595.00 for your first year!**
**Utilities not included in Rent. Tenant will be charged a flat fee of $75.00 a month to cover all utilities within home.**
**SHOWINGS AVAILABLE THIS WEEKEND!**
**All prospects who are interested in viewing this home may come by during our showings on Sunday May 10th, 2020 between 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
All prospects will be required to wear a mask to enter the premises to view the available home. All prospects will need to adhere to Social Distancing Measures during the showing time above. A Management Representative will be present to assist all prospects with safe showing process. **