738 S. New Hampshire - 301
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

738 S. New Hampshire - 301

738 South New Hampshire Avenue · (530) 576-5378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

738 South New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 17

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
on-site laundry
**$100.00 Gift Card will be awarded to NEW TENANTS to help with moving expenses (APPY NOW)**

All prospects will be required to wear a mask to enter the premises to view the available home. All prospects will need to adhere to Social Distancing Measures during the showing time above. A Management Representative will be present to assist all prospects with safe showing process. **

OPEN HOUSE !!!
Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM.
WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm

PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.

FULLY REMODELED 1 Bed 1 Bath APT (private bath & shower) - Special $1,495, 1 year Special (Regular $1595), $50 App Fee Waived, Special Ends soon - MUST BRING ID, SOLID PROOF OF INCOME, BANK STATEMENTS, GOOD CREDIT

Section 8 accepted.

Please only call between 9AM and 5 PM to ensure we can respond promptly

Studio Apartment for Rent. Next to LA Live and Staples Center...

Hardwood Floor
Security Door
On site manager
Private Bathroom

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bZDAwt3tC8S

Located West Vermont and North West 8th street. This complex is located in the Mid-Wilshire district with easy access to the 101, 110 and 10 freeways. Find everything you desire within walking distance. Also within walking distance to Wilshire/Vermont Metro-rail stop. There are a multitude of small shops and restaurants nearby as well.

RECENTLY RENOVATED & FULLY REMODELED VERY LARGE SINGLE APT WITH KITCHEN & FULL BATH - Special $1495.00

**Section 8 Vouchers Accepted**

**Currently offering Leasing Special Discounted Rental Rate of $1495.00 from $1595.00 for your first year!**

**Utilities not included in Rent. Tenant will be charged a flat fee of $75.00 a month to cover all utilities within home.**

**SHOWINGS AVAILABLE THIS WEEKEND!**

**All prospects who are interested in viewing this home may come by during our showings on Sunday May 10th, 2020 between 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 S. New Hampshire - 301 have any available units?
738 S. New Hampshire - 301 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 S. New Hampshire - 301 have?
Some of 738 S. New Hampshire - 301's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 S. New Hampshire - 301 currently offering any rent specials?
738 S. New Hampshire - 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 S. New Hampshire - 301 pet-friendly?
No, 738 S. New Hampshire - 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 738 S. New Hampshire - 301 offer parking?
No, 738 S. New Hampshire - 301 does not offer parking.
Does 738 S. New Hampshire - 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 S. New Hampshire - 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 S. New Hampshire - 301 have a pool?
No, 738 S. New Hampshire - 301 does not have a pool.
Does 738 S. New Hampshire - 301 have accessible units?
No, 738 S. New Hampshire - 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 738 S. New Hampshire - 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 S. New Hampshire - 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
