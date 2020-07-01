738 S. New Hampshire - 301

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator on-site laundry

**$100.00 Gift Card will be awarded to NEW TENANTS to help with moving expenses (APPY NOW)**



All prospects will be required to wear a mask to enter the premises to view the available home. All prospects will need to adhere to Social Distancing Measures during the showing time above. A Management Representative will be present to assist all prospects with safe showing process. **



OPEN HOUSE !!!

Every Sat & Sun, 11AM to 12PM.

WEEKDAYS 5:30-6:30pm



PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP EITHER BEFORE OR AFTER THESE TIMES. THERE WILL BE NO ONE THERE TO SHOW YOU THE APARTMENT.



FULLY REMODELED 1 Bed 1 Bath APT (private bath & shower) - Special $1,495, 1 year Special (Regular $1595), $50 App Fee Waived, Special Ends soon - MUST BRING ID, SOLID PROOF OF INCOME, BANK STATEMENTS, GOOD CREDIT



Section 8 accepted.



Please only call between 9AM and 5 PM to ensure we can respond promptly



Studio Apartment for Rent. Next to LA Live and Staples Center...



Hardwood Floor

Security Door

On site manager

Private Bathroom



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bZDAwt3tC8S



Located West Vermont and North West 8th street. This complex is located in the Mid-Wilshire district with easy access to the 101, 110 and 10 freeways. Find everything you desire within walking distance. Also within walking distance to Wilshire/Vermont Metro-rail stop. There are a multitude of small shops and restaurants nearby as well.



RECENTLY RENOVATED & FULLY REMODELED VERY LARGE SINGLE APT WITH KITCHEN & FULL BATH - Special $1495.00



**Section 8 Vouchers Accepted**



**Currently offering Leasing Special Discounted Rental Rate of $1495.00 from $1595.00 for your first year!**



**Utilities not included in Rent. Tenant will be charged a flat fee of $75.00 a month to cover all utilities within home.**



**SHOWINGS AVAILABLE THIS WEEKEND!**



**All prospects who are interested in viewing this home may come by during our showings on Sunday May 10th, 2020 between 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.



All prospects will be required to wear a mask to enter the premises to view the available home. All prospects will need to adhere to Social Distancing Measures during the showing time above. A Management Representative will be present to assist all prospects with safe showing process. **