737 North GARDNER Street
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:16 AM
1 of 23
737 North GARDNER Street
737 North Gardner Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
737 North Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
1 year minimum lease. Preferable 2 year or longer lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 737 North GARDNER Street have any available units?
737 North GARDNER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 737 North GARDNER Street have?
Some of 737 North GARDNER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 737 North GARDNER Street currently offering any rent specials?
737 North GARDNER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 North GARDNER Street pet-friendly?
No, 737 North GARDNER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 737 North GARDNER Street offer parking?
Yes, 737 North GARDNER Street offers parking.
Does 737 North GARDNER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 North GARDNER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 North GARDNER Street have a pool?
Yes, 737 North GARDNER Street has a pool.
Does 737 North GARDNER Street have accessible units?
No, 737 North GARDNER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 737 North GARDNER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 North GARDNER Street has units with dishwashers.
