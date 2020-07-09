All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 737 North GARDNER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
737 North GARDNER Street
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:16 AM

737 North GARDNER Street

737 North Gardner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

737 North Gardner Street, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
1 year minimum lease. Preferable 2 year or longer lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 North GARDNER Street have any available units?
737 North GARDNER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 North GARDNER Street have?
Some of 737 North GARDNER Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 North GARDNER Street currently offering any rent specials?
737 North GARDNER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 North GARDNER Street pet-friendly?
No, 737 North GARDNER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 737 North GARDNER Street offer parking?
Yes, 737 North GARDNER Street offers parking.
Does 737 North GARDNER Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 North GARDNER Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 North GARDNER Street have a pool?
Yes, 737 North GARDNER Street has a pool.
Does 737 North GARDNER Street have accessible units?
No, 737 North GARDNER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 737 North GARDNER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 North GARDNER Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Hi Point Townhomes
1525 Hi Point Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College