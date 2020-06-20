All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 29 2020 at 10:14 AM

7356 Corbin Ave.

7356 Corbin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7356 Corbin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
.
Beautiful spacious studio in a Spanish style courtyard community. Located on a residential street however convenient to shopping and restaurants. This beautiful community offers a sparkling pool, jacuzzi, BBQ, on-site laundry and garage spaces. Relax in your beautiful home with lots of natural light, plank flooring, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. A rare gem! Preleasing - contact today to reserve before it goes! Khristina 818-641-2101 Photos may not depict actual apartment available.

http://www.skypropertiesinc.com/apartment-rent-details/apartment-for-rent-redondo-beach-0-bed-1-bath/212ab6e6-91da-485d-93b4-9cab1694bb1c/

IT490326 - IT49SK212ab6e6-91da-485d-93b4-9cab1694bb1c

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7356 Corbin Ave. have any available units?
7356 Corbin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7356 Corbin Ave. have?
Some of 7356 Corbin Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7356 Corbin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7356 Corbin Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7356 Corbin Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7356 Corbin Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7356 Corbin Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7356 Corbin Ave. offers parking.
Does 7356 Corbin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7356 Corbin Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7356 Corbin Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 7356 Corbin Ave. has a pool.
Does 7356 Corbin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7356 Corbin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7356 Corbin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7356 Corbin Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

