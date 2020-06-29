Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7351 Mason Avenue
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:54 AM
1 of 3
7351 Mason Avenue
7351 Mason Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
Winnetka
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
7351 Mason Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new construction 3 bedroom GUEST HOUSE (fully detached) with own address and separate entrance. Built in 2020 with designer finishes. Super cute!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7351 Mason Avenue have any available units?
7351 Mason Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7351 Mason Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7351 Mason Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7351 Mason Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7351 Mason Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7351 Mason Avenue offer parking?
No, 7351 Mason Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7351 Mason Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7351 Mason Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7351 Mason Avenue have a pool?
No, 7351 Mason Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7351 Mason Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7351 Mason Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7351 Mason Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7351 Mason Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7351 Mason Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7351 Mason Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
