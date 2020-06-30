Rent Calculator
7345 LASAINE AVE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM
7345 LASAINE AVE
7345 Lasaine Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7345 Lasaine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
beautiful backyard with waterfall, storage, Extra Bonus room, Center Island in Kitchen, Built in BBQ and sink in backyard,. and much more. Perfect for intertainment
(RLNE5621498)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7345 LASAINE AVE have any available units?
7345 LASAINE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7345 LASAINE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7345 LASAINE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7345 LASAINE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7345 LASAINE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7345 LASAINE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 7345 LASAINE AVE offers parking.
Does 7345 LASAINE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7345 LASAINE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7345 LASAINE AVE have a pool?
No, 7345 LASAINE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7345 LASAINE AVE have accessible units?
No, 7345 LASAINE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7345 LASAINE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7345 LASAINE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7345 LASAINE AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7345 LASAINE AVE has units with air conditioning.
