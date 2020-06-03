All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 3 2020 at 5:58 AM

734 W 17th St

734 West 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

734 West 17th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy living in this spacious and beautifully updated ground-level apartment in San Pedro's desirable Vista del Oro! Bright and spacious with a large living room, gleaming wood floors, bright updated kitchen, and large bedrooms, the unit also comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer, and one space in a two-car garage. Close to shopping and dining, and easy access to Harbor Freeway (110) and public transportation. No pets, no smoking. This unit is freshly renovated, and ready for you to make it your new home! Upstairs unit C also coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 W 17th St have any available units?
734 W 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 W 17th St have?
Some of 734 W 17th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 W 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
734 W 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 W 17th St pet-friendly?
No, 734 W 17th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 734 W 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 734 W 17th St offers parking.
Does 734 W 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 734 W 17th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 W 17th St have a pool?
No, 734 W 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 734 W 17th St have accessible units?
No, 734 W 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 734 W 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 W 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.

