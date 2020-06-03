734 W 17th St

Amenities

Enjoy living in this spacious and beautifully updated ground-level apartment in San Pedro's desirable Vista del Oro! Bright and spacious with a large living room, gleaming wood floors, bright updated kitchen, and large bedrooms, the unit also comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer, and one space in a two-car garage. Close to shopping and dining, and easy access to Harbor Freeway (110) and public transportation. No pets, no smoking. This unit is freshly renovated, and ready for you to make it your new home! Upstairs unit C also coming soon!