7331 Katherine Ave,
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM
1 of 14
7331 Katherine Ave,
7331 Katherine Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7331 Katherine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys
3BR 3BA 2000 SQFT house in Prime Van Nuys area - 3BR 3BA 2000 SQFT house in Prime Van Nuys area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7331 Katherine Ave, have any available units?
7331 Katherine Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7331 Katherine Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
7331 Katherine Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7331 Katherine Ave, pet-friendly?
No, 7331 Katherine Ave, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7331 Katherine Ave, offer parking?
No, 7331 Katherine Ave, does not offer parking.
Does 7331 Katherine Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7331 Katherine Ave, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7331 Katherine Ave, have a pool?
No, 7331 Katherine Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 7331 Katherine Ave, have accessible units?
No, 7331 Katherine Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 7331 Katherine Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 7331 Katherine Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7331 Katherine Ave, have units with air conditioning?
No, 7331 Katherine Ave, does not have units with air conditioning.
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
