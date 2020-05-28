733 South Manhattan Place, Los Angeles, CA 90005 Greater Wilshire
Amenities
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
In the heart of Koreatown, close to shops, restaurants, public transportation, and more. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Walk-in closet. Modern kitchen design with Quartz Countertops. 2 parking spaces and private lockable storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 733 S Manhattan Place have any available units?
733 S Manhattan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.