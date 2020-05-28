All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:46 AM

733 S Manhattan Place

733 South Manhattan Place · No Longer Available
Location

733 South Manhattan Place, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
In the heart of Koreatown, close to shops, restaurants, public transportation, and more. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Walk-in closet. Modern kitchen design with Quartz Countertops. 2 parking spaces and private lockable storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 S Manhattan Place have any available units?
733 S Manhattan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 733 S Manhattan Place currently offering any rent specials?
733 S Manhattan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 S Manhattan Place pet-friendly?
No, 733 S Manhattan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 733 S Manhattan Place offer parking?
Yes, 733 S Manhattan Place offers parking.
Does 733 S Manhattan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 S Manhattan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 S Manhattan Place have a pool?
No, 733 S Manhattan Place does not have a pool.
Does 733 S Manhattan Place have accessible units?
No, 733 S Manhattan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 733 S Manhattan Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 S Manhattan Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 733 S Manhattan Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 733 S Manhattan Place does not have units with air conditioning.
