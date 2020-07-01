Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7318 S Western Ave
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7318 S Western Ave
7318 S Western Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7318 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
commercial property - Property Id: 176346
extra large warehouse type unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/176346p
Property Id 176346
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5309166)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7318 S Western Ave have any available units?
7318 S Western Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7318 S Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7318 S Western Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7318 S Western Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7318 S Western Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7318 S Western Ave offer parking?
No, 7318 S Western Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7318 S Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7318 S Western Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7318 S Western Ave have a pool?
No, 7318 S Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7318 S Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 7318 S Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7318 S Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7318 S Western Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7318 S Western Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7318 S Western Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
