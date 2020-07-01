All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7318 S Western Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7318 S Western Ave
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

7318 S Western Ave

7318 S Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7318 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
commercial property - Property Id: 176346

extra large warehouse type unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/176346p
Property Id 176346

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5309166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7318 S Western Ave have any available units?
7318 S Western Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7318 S Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7318 S Western Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7318 S Western Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7318 S Western Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7318 S Western Ave offer parking?
No, 7318 S Western Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7318 S Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7318 S Western Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7318 S Western Ave have a pool?
No, 7318 S Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7318 S Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 7318 S Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7318 S Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7318 S Western Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7318 S Western Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7318 S Western Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College