Last updated November 29 2019 at 10:27 AM
1 of 11
7314 Normandie Avenue
7314 S Normandie Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7314 S Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Congress Southwest
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 12/01/19 Welcome To Los Angeles Come Stay At This Beautiful Fully Furnished 2bedroom+1bathroom Available For Rent Just 15Min Away From LAX
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12815409
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5346422)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 7314 Normandie Avenue have any available units?
7314 Normandie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7314 Normandie Avenue have?
Some of 7314 Normandie Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7314 Normandie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7314 Normandie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7314 Normandie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7314 Normandie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7314 Normandie Avenue offer parking?
No, 7314 Normandie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7314 Normandie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7314 Normandie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7314 Normandie Avenue have a pool?
No, 7314 Normandie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7314 Normandie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7314 Normandie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7314 Normandie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7314 Normandie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
