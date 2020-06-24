All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7290 PACKWOOD Trails

7290 Packwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7290 Packwood Trail, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perched above and hidden from the street, this classic Hollywood Hills Mid-Century exemplifies why post-and-beam architecture is so desirable, especially when located on a large secluded lot with views near & far. The remarkable connection to the natural surroundings & privacy is undeniable. The open-space floor plan connects all living areas & nature masterfully with muted lines between inside & out. The well designed kitchen feat. double islands, built-in stainless appliances, bar seating, induction cooking & great storage. The living room has a notable block fireplace with cantilevered hearth seating continuing from inside to out, pre-wired speakers & long-range valley views. There are original features preserved throughout, re-energized with current modern conveniences such as hardwood floors, recessed lighting, steel & glass garage door & updated baths with over-sized stall showers & modern fixtures. Located just off Woodrow Wilson with easy access to both the Valley & Westside!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7290 PACKWOOD Trails have any available units?
7290 PACKWOOD Trails doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7290 PACKWOOD Trails have?
Some of 7290 PACKWOOD Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7290 PACKWOOD Trails currently offering any rent specials?
7290 PACKWOOD Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7290 PACKWOOD Trails pet-friendly?
No, 7290 PACKWOOD Trails is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7290 PACKWOOD Trails offer parking?
Yes, 7290 PACKWOOD Trails offers parking.
Does 7290 PACKWOOD Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7290 PACKWOOD Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7290 PACKWOOD Trails have a pool?
No, 7290 PACKWOOD Trails does not have a pool.
Does 7290 PACKWOOD Trails have accessible units?
No, 7290 PACKWOOD Trails does not have accessible units.
Does 7290 PACKWOOD Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7290 PACKWOOD Trails has units with dishwashers.
