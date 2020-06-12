7290 PACKWOOD Trails

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Perched above and hidden from the street, this classic Hollywood Hills Mid-Century exemplifies why post-and-beam architecture is so desirable, especially when located on a large secluded lot with views near & far. The remarkable connection to the natural surroundings & privacy is undeniable. The open-space floor plan connects all living areas & nature masterfully with muted lines between inside & out. The well designed kitchen feat. double islands, built-in stainless appliances, bar seating, induction cooking & great storage. The living room has a notable block fireplace with cantilevered hearth seating continuing from inside to out, pre-wired speakers & long-range valley views. There are original features preserved throughout, re-energized with current modern conveniences such as hardwood floors, recessed lighting, steel & glass garage door & updated baths with over-sized stall showers & modern fixtures. Located just off Woodrow Wilson with easy access to both the Valley & Westside!