7290 PACKWOOD Trails

Amenities
Perched above and hidden from the street, this classic Hollywood Hills Mid-Century exemplifies why post-and-beam architecture is so desirable, especially when located on a large secluded lot with views near & far. The remarkable connection to the natural surroundings & privacy is undeniable. The open-space floor plan connects all living areas & nature masterfully with muted lines between inside & out. The well designed kitchen feat. double islands, built-in stainless appliances, bar seating, induction cooking & great storage. The living room has a notable block fireplace with cantilevered hearth seating continuing from inside to out, pre-wired speakers & long-range valley views. There are original features preserved throughout, re-energized with current modern conveniences such as hardwood floors, recessed lighting, steel & glass garage door & updated baths with over-sized stall showers & modern fixtures. Located just off Woodrow Wilson with easy access to both the Valley & Westside!