7280 Las Plumas Lane

Amenities
Clean, Cozy and very private upper house for rent. One Bedroom, One Bathroom with Shower, Laminated flooring, New Windows. Kitchen features a Refrigerator, Gas Stove, and plenty of Cabinets. Laundry Hook ups on Property. Small outdoor Patio/Balcony. The house is furnished with, Sofa, coffee table and TV Stand. I'm looking for working professional or couple who values a clean/quiet space. Please no pets. Non-smoker and no Drug. Great view of the Tujunga Canyon.
-$1850 per month all utilities included. Add $100 for additional person.
-one month (security deposit)
-Air cooler and wall heater
-Hard wood flooring
-Laundry hook up
-Gated parking
-Walking distance to supermarket, restaurants and more.
-Nearby gas station,210, 2 freeway access.
-Great location near La Cresenda, Glendale and Burbank!
-Serious applicants only.
-Move in, first, last month and security deposit
-Address: 7280 Las Plumas Ln Tujunga Ca 91042
-No Pets
-No Section 8
-12 month Lease
-Good Credit Appreciated
Please call or text James at 626-716-8618 if you are interested!
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23735
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4591027)