7280 Las Plumas Lane

Clean, Cozy and very private upper house for rent. One Bedroom, One Bathroom with Shower, Laminated flooring, New Windows. Kitchen features a Refrigerator, Gas Stove, and plenty of Cabinets. Laundry Hook ups on Property. Small outdoor Patio/Balcony. The house is furnished with, Sofa, coffee table and TV Stand. I'm looking for working professional or couple who values a clean/quiet space. Please no pets. Non-smoker and no Drug. Great view of the Tujunga Canyon.



-$1850 per month all utilities included. Add $100 for additional person.

-one month (security deposit)

-Air cooler and wall heater

-Hard wood flooring

-Laundry hook up

-Gated parking

-Walking distance to supermarket, restaurants and more.

-Nearby gas station,210, 2 freeway access.

-Great location near La Cresenda, Glendale and Burbank!

-Serious applicants only.

-Move in, first, last month and security deposit

-Address: 7280 Las Plumas Ln Tujunga Ca 91042

-No Pets

-No Section 8

-12 month Lease

-Good Credit Appreciated



Please call or text James at 626-716-8618 if you are interested!



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23735



