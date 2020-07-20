All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 23 2019 at 4:13 PM

7280 Las Plumas Lane

7280 W Las Plumas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7280 W Las Plumas Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
all utils included
parking
Clean, Cozy and very private upper house for rent. One Bedroom, One Bathroom with Shower, Laminated flooring, New Windows. Kitchen features a Refrigerator, Gas Stove, and plenty of Cabinets. Laundry Hook ups on Property. Small outdoor Patio/Balcony. The house is furnished with, Sofa, coffee table and TV Stand. I'm looking for working professional or couple who values a clean/quiet space. Please no pets. Non-smoker and no Drug. Great view of the Tujunga Canyon.

-$1850 per month all utilities included. Add $100 for additional person.
-one month (security deposit)
-Air cooler and wall heater
-Hard wood flooring
-Laundry hook up
-Gated parking
-Walking distance to supermarket, restaurants and more.
-Nearby gas station,210, 2 freeway access.
-Great location near La Cresenda, Glendale and Burbank!
-Serious applicants only.
-Move in, first, last month and security deposit
-Address: 7280 Las Plumas Ln Tujunga Ca 91042
-No Pets
-No Section 8
-12 month Lease
-Good Credit Appreciated

Please call or text James at 626-716-8618 if you are interested!

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23735

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4591027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7280 Las Plumas Lane have any available units?
7280 Las Plumas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7280 Las Plumas Lane have?
Some of 7280 Las Plumas Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7280 Las Plumas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7280 Las Plumas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7280 Las Plumas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7280 Las Plumas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7280 Las Plumas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7280 Las Plumas Lane offers parking.
Does 7280 Las Plumas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7280 Las Plumas Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7280 Las Plumas Lane have a pool?
No, 7280 Las Plumas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7280 Las Plumas Lane have accessible units?
No, 7280 Las Plumas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7280 Las Plumas Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7280 Las Plumas Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
