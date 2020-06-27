All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 728 1/2 Onarga Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
728 1/2 Onarga Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

728 1/2 Onarga Ave

728 1/2 Onarga Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Highland Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

728 1/2 Onarga Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 1/2 Onarga Ave have any available units?
728 1/2 Onarga Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 728 1/2 Onarga Ave currently offering any rent specials?
728 1/2 Onarga Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 1/2 Onarga Ave pet-friendly?
No, 728 1/2 Onarga Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 728 1/2 Onarga Ave offer parking?
No, 728 1/2 Onarga Ave does not offer parking.
Does 728 1/2 Onarga Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 1/2 Onarga Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 1/2 Onarga Ave have a pool?
No, 728 1/2 Onarga Ave does not have a pool.
Does 728 1/2 Onarga Ave have accessible units?
No, 728 1/2 Onarga Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 728 1/2 Onarga Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 1/2 Onarga Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 1/2 Onarga Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 1/2 Onarga Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College