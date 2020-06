Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

A wonderful 1 BR home in Eagle Rock for rent, lots of original character & charm, bright & spacious kitchen with eating area and breakfast/bar counter, great floor plan, hardwood floors in living room and bedroom. Cozy front porch with an enclosed front yard, patio in rear with a detached laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Parking is on street. This is a must see!