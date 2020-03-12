All apartments in Los Angeles
727 S Coronado St 305
727 S Coronado St 305

727 South Coronado Street · No Longer Available
Location

727 South Coronado Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
MacArthur Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
2nd Month FREE with immediate move-in (STUDIO) - Property Id: 123131

Call Valentin at 323-568-9894 for a viewing!

**2nd Month FREE with immediate move-ins only**

If you have any deal-breakers, let us know before coming by!
There is NOT an elevator in this building.

:)

STREET PARKING ONLY
Studio
3rd floor unit
375 SQ FT
Laundry on site
Owner pays GAS
Owner pays WATER
Westlake district
STREET PARKING ONLY
Looking for quick move-ins
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123131
Property Id 123131

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5798252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

