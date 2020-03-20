7268 Sumitrose St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious remodeled 3bed/2bath home - Home Sweet Home! Spacious remodeled 3bed/2bath home. Central Air/Heat, Granite Counter tops, Engineered flooring, Crown molding, Gas Marble Fireplace in Living Room/Dining Area; Master Suite; Recessed lighting, smooth ceilings; New concrete/brick driveway; Dual pane windows & sliding door to back yard; Double dry walled garage with high ceiling; Covered patio, nice size front & back yard with brick & grass area & fruit trees; Automatic sprinklers, and Mountain views. Beautiful home. Washer/Dryer hookups. Unit comes with stove and dishwasher. Come and call this your home sweet home!



(RLNE3692887)