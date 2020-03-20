All apartments in Los Angeles
7268 Sumitrose St.

7268 Summitrose Street · No Longer Available
Location

7268 Summitrose Street, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious remodeled 3bed/2bath home - Home Sweet Home! Spacious remodeled 3bed/2bath home. Central Air/Heat, Granite Counter tops, Engineered flooring, Crown molding, Gas Marble Fireplace in Living Room/Dining Area; Master Suite; Recessed lighting, smooth ceilings; New concrete/brick driveway; Dual pane windows & sliding door to back yard; Double dry walled garage with high ceiling; Covered patio, nice size front & back yard with brick & grass area & fruit trees; Automatic sprinklers, and Mountain views. Beautiful home. Washer/Dryer hookups. Unit comes with stove and dishwasher. Come and call this your home sweet home!

(RLNE3692887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7268 Sumitrose St. have any available units?
7268 Sumitrose St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7268 Sumitrose St. have?
Some of 7268 Sumitrose St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7268 Sumitrose St. currently offering any rent specials?
7268 Sumitrose St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7268 Sumitrose St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7268 Sumitrose St. is pet friendly.
Does 7268 Sumitrose St. offer parking?
Yes, 7268 Sumitrose St. offers parking.
Does 7268 Sumitrose St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7268 Sumitrose St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7268 Sumitrose St. have a pool?
No, 7268 Sumitrose St. does not have a pool.
Does 7268 Sumitrose St. have accessible units?
No, 7268 Sumitrose St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7268 Sumitrose St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7268 Sumitrose St. has units with dishwashers.
