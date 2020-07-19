Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities garage

7264 Ponce Avenue Available 02/15/19 Great 3 bedroom West Hills home on quiet street. - Beautiful home on quiet street with newer kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic flooring! Gorgeous refinished parquet hardwood floors in living room, dining area and ALL bedrooms. Wonderful plantation shutters in all bedrooms. Central heat and air. Spacious back yard with covered patio, grassy yard and extended cement work/play area. Great for entertainment. Non-functioning fireplace in living room for decoration only. 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups



Minimum one year lease. Applicants with good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over age of 18) to be submitted with applications. No exceptions.



Located between Shoup and Fallbrook, Saticoy and Sherman Way, off Sale.



This property is tenant occupied so PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, you are welcome to grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, please give Polly a call at 818-886-7368 (RENT) to schedule an appointment to see the inside.



Schools, Enadia Elementary, Columbus Middle and Canoga Park Senior High



(RLNE3690499)