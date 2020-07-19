All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7264 Ponce Avenue

7264 N Ponce Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7264 N Ponce Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
7264 Ponce Avenue Available 02/15/19 Great 3 bedroom West Hills home on quiet street. - Beautiful home on quiet street with newer kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and ceramic flooring! Gorgeous refinished parquet hardwood floors in living room, dining area and ALL bedrooms. Wonderful plantation shutters in all bedrooms. Central heat and air. Spacious back yard with covered patio, grassy yard and extended cement work/play area. Great for entertainment. Non-functioning fireplace in living room for decoration only. 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups

Minimum one year lease. Applicants with good credit and fully verifiable income only need apply. Screening fee of $30 per person (everyone over age of 18) to be submitted with applications. No exceptions.

Located between Shoup and Fallbrook, Saticoy and Sherman Way, off Sale.

This property is tenant occupied so PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS, you are welcome to grab a flyer from the box on the sign in the front yard. If you are interested, please give Polly a call at 818-886-7368 (RENT) to schedule an appointment to see the inside.

Schools, Enadia Elementary, Columbus Middle and Canoga Park Senior High

(RLNE3690499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7264 Ponce Avenue have any available units?
7264 Ponce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7264 Ponce Avenue have?
Some of 7264 Ponce Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7264 Ponce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7264 Ponce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7264 Ponce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7264 Ponce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7264 Ponce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7264 Ponce Avenue offers parking.
Does 7264 Ponce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7264 Ponce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7264 Ponce Avenue have a pool?
No, 7264 Ponce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7264 Ponce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7264 Ponce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7264 Ponce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7264 Ponce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
